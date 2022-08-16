Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,520.13 ($18.37) and last traded at GBX 1,510.54 ($18.25), with a volume of 315529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,434 ($17.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 300.02 ($3.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 21.32%. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,066.67%.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,273.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,088.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.