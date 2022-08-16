Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Geospace Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 4.31% of Geospace Technologies worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the period. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEOS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 55,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

