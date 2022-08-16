Tieton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the quarter. Medallion Financial accounts for 4.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Medallion Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
Medallion Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.