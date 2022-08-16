Tieton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the quarter. Medallion Financial accounts for 4.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

