Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Stabilis Solutions worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 5.5 %
SLNG stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Stabilis Solutions
