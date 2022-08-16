Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Stabilis Solutions worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 5.5 %

SLNG stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.