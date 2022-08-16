Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

