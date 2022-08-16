Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 37,665 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,665 shares during the quarter. Hill International accounts for 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hill International were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Price Performance

Shares of HIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,916. Hill International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hill International

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

