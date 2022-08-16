TJX Companies (TJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.