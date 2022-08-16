TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.11.

X stock opened at C$130.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$141.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.11.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.39 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

