Tokamak Network Market Capitalization Hits $6.04 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Tokamak Network has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Tokamak Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00009238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokamak Network

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network.

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

