TokenClub Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.36 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065565 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

TokenClub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.