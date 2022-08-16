Tokenomy (TEN) One Day Volume Tops $99,548.00

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $99,548.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068055 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tokenomy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

