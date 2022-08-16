TokenPocket Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (TPT)

TokenPocket (TPT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, TokenPocket has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. TokenPocket has a total market cap of $28.35 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036792 BTC.
TokenPocket Profile
TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP. The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro.
Buying and Selling TokenPocket
Receive News & Updates for TokenPocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.