TOKPIE Market Capitalization Reaches $5.30 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $31,835.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
