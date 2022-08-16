TOKPIE Market Capitalization Reaches $5.30 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $31,835.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

