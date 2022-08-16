TOP Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOP has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $99,421.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,804.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00069103 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.