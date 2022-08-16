Tornado Cash Price Tops $12.60 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $12.60 or 0.00052834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

