Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Up 4.6%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 8,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 412,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Torrid Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $843.87 million and a PE ratio of -42.18.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $4,867,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

