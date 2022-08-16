TotemFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,414.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. TotemFi has a market cap of $206,673.57 and $17,414.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TotemFi has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013841 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.