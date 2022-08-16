TouchCon (TOC) Hits Market Cap of $8.67 Million

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TouchCon has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $268.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.00471831 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.62 or 0.01865464 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

