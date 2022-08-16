Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 76,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,624,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

