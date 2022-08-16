Tranche Finance Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $14,525.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

