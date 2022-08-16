TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $18.50

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 18.50 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TDG stock opened at $677.01 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.86.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $35,913,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

