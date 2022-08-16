Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley cut Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.23. Transphorm has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transphorm ( OTCMKTS:TGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 million. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 247.92% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transphorm by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,675,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Transphorm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.