Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 339,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,193. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.