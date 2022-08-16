TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $47.00. The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 2376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.