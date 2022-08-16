Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.14

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 2517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

