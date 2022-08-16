Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.14

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 2517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Trend Micro Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.