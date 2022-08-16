Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 3321693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TV. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.46.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

