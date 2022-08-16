Trinity Network Credit Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,972.21 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $107,972.21 and approximately $14,274.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068039 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars.

