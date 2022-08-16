TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 466,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $425.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.