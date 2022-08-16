TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $72,811.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00181431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004218 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00035772 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.