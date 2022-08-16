TrueFeedBack (TFBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,741.00

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $163,741.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00127994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00065968 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

