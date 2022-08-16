Truist Financial Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $63.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 84.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $6,331,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 742.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 122,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

