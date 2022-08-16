Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

