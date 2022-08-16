Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,500 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 740,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. 157,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,676. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

TPB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.