Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.65

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $813.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 324,622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,182,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
