Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.65

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 324,622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,182,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.