Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,255 shares of company stock worth $740,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

