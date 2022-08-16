Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,280. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

