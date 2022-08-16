Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,280. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

