U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.