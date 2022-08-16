U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

U.S. Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,259. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

