U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 3.6%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.94. 2,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,152,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

