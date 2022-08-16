UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,300 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 191.50 ($2.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,927 ($59.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,000.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,456.44. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £79.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 553.60.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

