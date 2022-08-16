UBS Group Trims Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,116

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 56,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,927. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.