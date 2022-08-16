UBS Group Trims Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,116

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.
SNN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 56,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,927. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
