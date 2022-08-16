UBS Group Trims Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,116

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNGet Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 56,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,927. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.