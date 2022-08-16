UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.77 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON UKCM opened at GBX 77.24 ($0.93) on Tuesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 71.95 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.80 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 431.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.21.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

