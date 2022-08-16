Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.88. 67,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,689. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.