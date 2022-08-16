Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,467,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

