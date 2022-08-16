United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $206.84. 67,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

