Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

