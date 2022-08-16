UpBots Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (UBXT)

UpBots (UBXT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One UpBots coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UpBots has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. UpBots has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $420,233.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UpBots

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 429,281,197 coins. UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UpBots is upbots.com. UpBots’ official message board is medium.com/upbotscom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

