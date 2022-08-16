Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

