urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Maxim Group

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
urban-gro Stock Performance
Shares of UGRO opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 2.40.
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
