urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Maxim Group

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UGRO opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $440,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in urban-gro by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

