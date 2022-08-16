Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 791,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,150. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,649,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,074,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

